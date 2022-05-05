ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oppose ALL war, not just Russian wars

By John Miksad
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
Many are rightfully horrified and disgusted about the Russian war in Ukraine and are vehemently opposed to it. I am as well. But I am opposed to all wars, not just Russian wars.

Here are my reasons for opposing ALL war…

John Miksad

• I oppose all war because it represents a failure of our ability to resolve conflicts without violence.

• I oppose all war because it always results in war crimes.

• I oppose all war because it always kills and hurts innocents/civilians.

• I oppose all war because it always results in the destruction of lives, infrastructure, cities, and societies.

• I oppose all war because it always results in disease, poverty, homelessness, starvation, lack of clean drinking water, lack of medical care.

• I oppose all war because it always damages both the bodies and psyches of its participants and its victims.

• I oppose all war because it always creates refugees.

• I oppose all war because it always damages the environment.

• I oppose all war because it always undermines democracy and our liberties.

• I oppose all war because it always creates hatred and a desire for vengeance.

• I oppose all war because it always fosters bigotry.

• I oppose all war because it always demonizes/dehumanizes other human beings.

• I oppose all war because it fosters many other forms of violence in our society.

• I oppose all war because we could and should be doing other constructive things with the resources we waste on war and war preparation.

• I oppose all war because it distracts us from the real threats that face all people of all nations…including pandemics, climate change, and nuclear war. All of these threats are global threats and no nation can address them alone. They require international cooperation and collaboration. We have got to find a way to end the old paradigms of conflict, endless arms races, might makes right, and zero sum games. Militarism cannot address these threats. In fact, it exacerbates them.

Martin Luther King was correct when he said that we must learn to live together as brothers and sisters or perish together as fools.

John Miksad of Wilton is a Volunteer Chapter Coordinator for World Beyond War .

Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

