Wednesday prep report: Honors even between Collierville, Houston

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

Hardly anyone was satisfied after watching Collierville and Houston play to a scoreless draw Wednesday.

Certainly not the players of either team, who battled through 80 minutes of intense soccer only to come away without a goal to show for their efforts. And definitely not the majority of the fans who packed Houston Middle School for the latest renewal of possibly the best rivalry in the state; the cheers turning to resignation at the notion that sometimes in sports a tie is the fairest result.

Two people in attendance, however, were mostly satisfied with the outcome: coaches Gareth Munro and David Wolff.

Munro was pleased because his team ends the regular season as champions of a tightly-contested district, while playing on a field that wasn’t suited to their technical style of play.

“My kids are quite down and they’re the district champions,” said Collierville’s coach. “This meant more to (Houston) to get the zero-zero. There’s not much to take from a game like this.

Collierville midfielder Luke Johnson (7) tries to go over Houston’s Jack Langford (6) on May 4. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

“You can’t play on a field like this. This a terrible soccer field. The ball was bouncing so much; there were so many misplaced passes and misplaced kicks. It doesn’t help a team like us who like to get the ball down and play passes. I said to my guys, ‘I wouldn’t take anything away from this other than you didn’t give a goal.’ ”

Collierville also matched Houston’s physicality in a game that Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green would have felt right at home in. Wolff was proud that his young Mustangs gave as good as they got throughout the nervy contest.

Houston also played a 3-5-2 for much of the match for the first time all season, mirroring Collierville’s formation.

“I thought they had opportunities but we had opportunities,” he said. “It was even ... (and) I was really impressed because the majority of the (Houston) players on the field are in the 10th grade. This was their coming-out party; for the first time all year they went toe-to-toe with seniors and juniors and they basically said, ‘we’re here.’

“Not even talking about the result. Just the effort they gave.”

Each team had spells where it controlled the possession,

Houston’s Dylan Henry (18) and Collierville’s Joey Salazar (13) battle for position on May 4. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

but the best chance to score ultimately fell to Houston’s Zach Page, who worked free near the top of the box with a few minutes remaining only to shoot wide of the post.

Houston has one regular season game left before next week’s district tournament, traveling to CBHS for an 8 p.m. game on Friday. And both teams will be keeping a close eye on the result of Thursday’s game between the other two primary contenders in the district, as Arlington hosts Bartlett at 7 p.m.

In baseball

Division 2-A West Region tournament: Grey Arnett tossed a complete-game four-hitter and Cam Hudson doubled and drove in two runs as sixth-seeded Harding surprised Tipton-Rosemark , 6-2. The Lions next travel to play ECS Thursday at 7 p.m. ... FACS also won in the play-in round, downing Fayette Academy, 5-2. Evan Bloomer doubled twice for the Crusaders while Kayden Hartunian had two RBI while combining with Grayson Gatewood to hold the Vikings to four hits. ... St. George’s and Lausanne both had their seasons come to an end with the Gryphons falling to Jackson Christian , 9-2, and the Lynx dropping a 6-2 decision against Jackson Sacred  Heart .

In softball

Briefly: Houston opened the postseason with a 15-0 run rule victory over Cordova . Cailey Robbins picked up the victory in the circle, recording strikeouts on seven of her nine outs. ... In the Division 2-A West Region tournament, ECS lost to University School of Jackson in first-round play, 7-2. Eighth-grader Neely Wilder was the offensive standout for the Eagles, driving in both runs. ... Northpoint also dropped its tournament opener, falling to Jackson Sacred Heart , 10-2.

The Daily Memphian

