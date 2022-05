The Padres hadn't scored a run in 20 straight innings. They were about to get shut out for a second straight game, but a prophetic phone call from Colombia changed everything. Jorge Alfaro hit a pinch-hit, walkoff home run that traveled 449 feet to light up Petco Park and give the Padres a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon. Before the game he had talked to his mom, Consuelo Buelvas, to wish her a happy Mother's Day, and his mom made a rare prediction.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO