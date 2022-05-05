ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

Early Voting Open in Georgia

By Kathy Hilt
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 4 days ago

Early voting began Monday Georgia’s Primary Election, and Toombs County Election Supervisor Carey Alligood said advance voting can be done in person at the Toombs County Board of Election and Registration Office in Lyons Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.,...

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Ga. governor’s race: How candidates’ campaigns stack up

ATLANTA - Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams says donors gave $11.7 million to her campaign for governor in the three months ended April 30. Abrams said Wednesday that she has more than $8 million in cash on hand. Abrams had $7.2 million in cash at the end of January. That means...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Georgia Primary: What’s on your ballot?

You probably know early voting is underway in Georgia and have likely heard the names Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toombs County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
County
Toombs County, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

How to apply to Georgia's $850 a month guaranteed income program

ATLANTA — A new guaranteed income program in Georgia working to help more than 650 Black women across the state is taking applicants. A partnership between the Georgia Resilience & Opportunity Fund (GRO Fund) & GiveDirectly is tackling income inequality in the state through a $13 million privately funded income guarantee program.
ATLANTA, GA
The Veracity Report

Georgia State Income Tax Stimulus Update

We spoke with a representative from the Georgia DOR, and this is what they said. Georgia Department of Revenue Website HomepageScreenshot by The Veracity Report. Investigative reporter Kurt Dillon recently spoke with a representative from the Georgia Department of Revenue regarding the pending state income tax refund many Georgia residents have been eagerly anticipating.
GEORGIA STATE
Jake Wells

Money Coming To Georgia Residents From Tax Surplus

money in hand being held outPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons/Unsplash) Many Georgia residents will received a nice surprise in their bank accounts as Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Gov. Kemp signs 7 new healthcare bills into law

ATLANTA — On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed seven healthcare bills designed to “benefit patients in Georgia and strengthen the state's healthcare system.”. After signing, the Georgia politician took to Twitter recognizing National Nurses Day and noted how this new legislation will reportedly help make a healthier Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#State Of Georgia#Election#The Elections Office#Georgians
CBS 46

LIVE BLOG: First Alert Weather Day in Georgia, latest storm information

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As strong winds, heavy downpours and lightning pass through Georgia, metro Atlanta residents are already starting to see the effects of the strong system moving through the area. 5 P.M. There are several power outages being reported in metro Atlanta. 5,000 customers in Clayton County are...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Local impacts of bills passed in the 2022 Georgia General Assembly

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia State Legislature adjourned on April 4, 2022. Republicans won 34-22 majority in the Senate and a 103-77 majority in the House. Residents of Columbus were given a breakdown what bills will have the most impact locally. The spending plan, made up of 30 billion dollars, will benefit teachers, veterans […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies speakers

Georgia Southern University has named five acclaimed speakers for the University’s Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies on May 9, 10, 11 and 13. Approximately 4,300 students will graduate with associates, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees this semester during five ceremonies in Statesboro and Savannah. Candidates will have the option to choose the location where they would like to graduate.
STATESBORO, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

US House primary races to watch in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia is now a pivotal swing state - maybe the most important bellwether in the country, in some respects. That means our races - and particularly those for Congress - are among the most closely watched around the entire country. There are several U.S. House races in...
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

What would happen in Georgia if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A leaked draft of a possible Supreme Court ruling shows the court may vote this year to overturn Roe v. Wade – the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. In Georgia, the Supreme Court decision could speed up the state’s heartbeat bill going into...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Here are the richest people in Georgia

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

More 2020 election clashes in Georgia attorney general race

ATLANTA (AP) — John Gordon’s Republican primary challenge to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr offers an exceptionally clear contrast over the 2020 election. Gordon, who spent most of his career in business, came back to the legal world to try to prove Donald Trump was cheated out of victory in Georgia. Carr, the incumbent, says flatly that the problem with the 2020 election was not that Democrats stole it, but that the Republicans lost.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy