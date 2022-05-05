Oakland police searching for woman with Alzheimer’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease. Baozhu Guan, 69, has not been seen since Tuesday morning.

Guan is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard. Her family said that she typically wears a straw hat and long-sleeve t-shirt.

