Oakland police searching for woman with Alzheimer’s
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease. Baozhu Guan, 69, has not been seen since Tuesday morning.Missing Fremont teen found
Guan is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard. Her family said that she typically wears a straw hat and long-sleeve t-shirt.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0