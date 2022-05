Ohio University Southern honored 115 spring 2022 graduates from the Tri-State area at a Graduation Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, April 28. The Spirit of Southern awards were given to Jacob Farris and Tiffany Fitzpatrick, both Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education graduates. This award recognizes graduating students who have demonstrated not only academic success but also distinction in involvement and contributions to the campus and community.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO