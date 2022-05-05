Seminole Residents Begin Picking Up Pieces Following Storm Damage

Buildings damaged, trees on the ground and no electricity. Wednesday's storms have upended the lives of residents in Seminole.

News 9's Barry Mangold, Feliz Romero and Anjelicia Bruton filed reports on the scene Wednesday night.

As of 10:31 p.m. Wednesday, Oklahoma Gas and Electric said more than 4,500 Seminole residents (4,529) are without electricity. The 4,529 outages represent more than 97 percent of OG&E customers in the city.