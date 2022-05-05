ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, OK

Seminole Residents Begin Picking Up Pieces Following Storm Damage

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z28WC_0fTStS1k00

Buildings damaged, trees on the ground and no electricity. Wednesday's storms have upended the lives of residents in Seminole.

News 9's Barry Mangold, Feliz Romero and Anjelicia Bruton filed reports on the scene Wednesday night.

As of 10:31 p.m. Wednesday, Oklahoma Gas and Electric said more than 4,500 Seminole residents (4,529) are without electricity. The 4,529 outages represent more than 97 percent of OG&E customers in the city.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Seminole, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Seminole, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
KSN News

New angle: Andover tornado as seen on security camera

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of the security cameras at Andover City Hall captured the tornado that hit the town Friday night. On Wednesday, the City released the video from the cameras on the east side of the building and the west side. The security camera on the east side of City Hall shows just […]
ANDOVER, KS
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
WIFR

FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of storms Saturday, afternoon threat may turn severe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday gave the region big improvements in our temperatures with highs right around or slightly above normal in the mid-to-upper 60s. We’ll get even warmer on Saturday and that will help try to give us an environment that will be capable of producing severe storms. While it’s possible, this is a conditional severe threat.
ROCKFORD, IL
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Gas And Electric#Og E
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Second tornado confirmed in Friday night's storm

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist, Steven Van Horn, confirmed a tornado touched down in Airway Heights last night, roughly 15 minutes before the one that blew through Spokane Valley. This tornado has been added to the interactive map released by NWS to track the storm...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KWTX

Tornado watch issued for most of Central Texas through 6 pm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of Central Texas until 6 PM. While the main concern with today’s storms will be strong wind gusts, potentially over 70 MPH, there’s a concern for hail and also a few tornadoes too. TIMING. The storms...
TEXAS STATE
News On 6

VIDEO: Tornado On The Ground Reported Near Earlsboro

News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano spotted a tornado on the ground Wednesday evening. The tornado was located between Earlsboro and Seminole shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne, News 9's Reflectivity Radar has detected debris in the air.
EARLSBORO, OK
KOCO

Tornado causes widespread damage in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Authorities are assessing the damage after a tornado hit Seminole Wednesday evening. Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley told KOCO 5 that there were reports of people trapped because of the damage, but crews were able to get them out. Haley said downtown Seminole might have been...
SEMINOLE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy