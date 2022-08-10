America’s Got Talent season 17: next episode, qualifiers and everything we know about the competition series

Get ready to be blown away once again by the incredible talents of the contestants set to appear on America’s Got Talent season 17. The nationally televised competition show is back for a brand new season, with plenty of new performers ready to wow both the audiences and judges.

In a TV landscape that has plenty of reality competition shows — The Masked Singer , American Idol and even the AGT spinoff America’s Got Talent Extreme — America’s Got Talent remains one of the gold standards for fans of the format.

Here is everything you need to know about America’s Got Talent season 17.

When is the next America’s Got Talent season 17 episode?

We're in the qualifier stage of America's Got Talent now, where the 55 chosen acts by the judges now compete for America's vote and the right to advance. Round 1 of the qualifiers aired on Tuesday, August 9, with the first result round airing on Wednesday, August 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

If you miss AGT episodes live, they are available the next day on Peacock , though only for Peacock Premium subscribers.

America's Got Talent highlights

Here are clips from the performances in the first qualifier round that took place on August 9:

Amoukanama

Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends

Ava Swiss

Ben Lapidus

Lace Larrabee

Drake Milligan

Oleksandr Yenivatov

The Players Choir

Stefanny and Yeeremy

Don McMillan

Avery Dixon

What America's Got Talent season 17 acts have advanced?

Here are the 55 acts that have advanced to live voting rounds of the competition:

Acapop! KIDS

Amoukanama

Merissa Beddows

Blade to Blade

The Brown Brothers

Aubrey Burchell

Chapel Heart (Golden Buzzer)

Cline Twins

Lee Collison

Jordan Conley

Kristin Cruz

Avery Dixon (Golden Buzzer)

Duo Rings

Freckled Zelda

Funkanometry

Fusion Japan

Bayley Graham

Harper

Yu Hojin

Jannick Holste

Sara James (Golden Buzzer)

Jojo and Bri

Hayden Kristal

Lace Larrabee

Ben Lapidus

The Lazy Generation

Madison Taylor Baez (Golden Buzzer)

Amanda Mammana

Mayyas (Golden Buzzer)

Don McMillan

Lily Meola (Golden Buzzer)

MetaPhysic Synthetic Media

Mia Morris

Drake Milligan

MPLUSPLUS

Celia Munoz

Max Ostler

Mr. Pants

The Pack Drumline

Players Choir

Nicolas Ribs

Kristy Sellars

Wyn Starks

Stefanny and Yeeremy

Ava Swiss

Shu Takada

Aiko Tanaka

Travis Japan

Urbancrew

Mervant Vera

Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends

Jack Williams

Mike E. Winfield

XOMB Pop

Oleksandr Yenivatov

Who are the America’s Got Talent judges, host?

America’s Got Talent is running it back with its judges of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. This is the third straight season that this quartet have served as the judges for America’s Got Talent , though Cowell, Klum and Mandel have been with the show longer (as far back as season 5 for Mandel).

Meanwhile, hosting duties once again belong to Terry Crews. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris star is in his fourth season serving as the host for America’s Got Talent .

Is there an America’s Got Talent season 17 trailer?

Check out a promo for America's Got Talent season 17 right here, which teases some of the acts that will wow viewers during the audition rounds:

How to watch America’s Got Talent season 17

America’s Got Talent has always aired on NBC, which thankfully makes it pretty easy for most people to watch. As one of the four major US networks, NBC is included as part of all traditional pay-TV subscription packages as well as being available to receive via TV antennas. The network is also carried by live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

If you’ve cut the cord, you can still watch the latest episodes of America’s Got Talent , you’ll just have to be signed up for Peacock Premium and wait until the day after to stream it.

America’s Got Talent winners

Here is the full list of winners throughout America’s Got Talent ’s history:

Season 1: Bianca Ryan, singer

Season 2: Terry Fator, ventriloquist

Season 3: Neal E. Boyd, opera singer

Season 4: Kevin Skinner, singer

Season 5: Michael Grimm, singer

Season 6: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., jazz singer

Season 7: Olate Dogs, dog trick team

Season 8: Kenichi Ebina, dancer

Season 9: Mat Franco, magician

Season 10: Paul Zerdin, ventriloquist

Season 11: Grace VanderWaal, singer

Season 12: Darci Lynne Farmer, ventriloquist

Season 13: Shin Lim, magician

Season 14: Kodi Lee, singer

Season 15: Brandon Leake, spoken word artist

Season 16: Dustin Tavella, magician

