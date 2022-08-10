ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

America’s Got Talent season 17: next episode, qualifiers and everything we know about the competition series

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5D5v_0fTRN5q700

Get ready to be blown away once again by the incredible talents of the contestants set to appear on America’s Got Talent season 17. The nationally televised competition show is back for a brand new season, with plenty of new performers ready to wow both the audiences and judges.

In a TV landscape that has plenty of reality competition shows — The Masked Singer , American Idol and even the AGT spinoff America’s Got Talent Extreme America’s Got Talent remains one of the gold standards for fans of the format.

Here is everything you need to know about America’s Got Talent season 17.

When is the next America’s Got Talent season 17 episode?

We're in the qualifier stage of America's Got Talent now, where the 55 chosen acts by the judges now compete for America's vote and the right to advance. Round 1 of the qualifiers aired on Tuesday, August 9, with the first result round airing on Wednesday, August 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

If you miss AGT episodes live, they are available the next day on Peacock , though only for Peacock Premium subscribers.

America's Got Talent highlights

Here are clips from the performances in the first qualifier round that took place on August 9:

Amoukanama

Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends

Ava Swiss

Ben Lapidus

Lace Larrabee

Drake Milligan

Oleksandr Yenivatov

The Players Choir

Stefanny and Yeeremy

Don McMillan

Avery Dixon

What America's Got Talent season 17 acts have advanced?

Here are the 55 acts that have advanced to live voting rounds of the competition:

  • Acapop! KIDS
  • Amoukanama
  • Merissa Beddows
  • Blade to Blade
  • The Brown Brothers
  • Aubrey Burchell
  • Chapel Heart (Golden Buzzer)
  • Cline Twins
  • Lee Collison
  • Jordan Conley
  • Kristin Cruz
  • Avery Dixon (Golden Buzzer)
  • Duo Rings
  • Freckled Zelda
  • Funkanometry
  • Fusion Japan
  • Bayley Graham
  • Harper
  • Yu Hojin
  • Jannick Holste
  • Sara James (Golden Buzzer)
  • Jojo and Bri
  • Hayden Kristal
  • Lace Larrabee
  • Ben Lapidus
  • The Lazy Generation
  • Madison Taylor Baez (Golden Buzzer)
  • Amanda Mammana
  • Mayyas (Golden Buzzer)
  • Don McMillan
  • Lily Meola (Golden Buzzer)
  • MetaPhysic Synthetic Media
  • Mia Morris
  • Drake Milligan
  • MPLUSPLUS
  • Celia Munoz
  • Max Ostler
  • Mr. Pants
  • The Pack Drumline
  • Players Choir
  • Nicolas Ribs
  • Kristy Sellars
  • Wyn Starks
  • Stefanny and Yeeremy
  • Ava Swiss
  • Shu Takada
  • Aiko Tanaka
  • Travis Japan
  • Urbancrew
  • Mervant Vera
  • Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends
  • Jack Williams
  • Mike E. Winfield
  • XOMB Pop
  • Oleksandr Yenivatov

Who are the America’s Got Talent judges, host?

America’s Got Talent is running it back with its judges of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. This is the third straight season that this quartet have served as the judges for America’s Got Talent , though Cowell, Klum and Mandel have been with the show longer (as far back as season 5 for Mandel).

Meanwhile, hosting duties once again belong to Terry Crews. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris star is in his fourth season serving as the host for America’s Got Talent .

Is there an America’s Got Talent season 17 trailer?

Check out a promo for America's Got Talent season 17 right here, which teases some of the acts that will wow viewers during the audition rounds:

How to watch America’s Got Talent season 17

America’s Got Talent has always aired on NBC, which thankfully makes it pretty easy for most people to watch. As one of the four major US networks, NBC is included as part of all traditional pay-TV subscription packages as well as being available to receive via TV antennas. The network is also carried by live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

If you’ve cut the cord, you can still watch the latest episodes of America’s Got Talent , you’ll just have to be signed up for Peacock Premium and wait until the day after to stream it.

America’s Got Talent winners

Here is the full list of winners throughout America’s Got Talent ’s history:

  • Season 1: Bianca Ryan, singer
  • Season 2: Terry Fator, ventriloquist
  • Season 3: Neal E. Boyd, opera singer
  • Season 4: Kevin Skinner, singer
  • Season 5: Michael Grimm, singer
  • Season 6: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., jazz singer
  • Season 7: Olate Dogs, dog trick team
  • Season 8: Kenichi Ebina, dancer
  • Season 9: Mat Franco, magician
  • Season 10: Paul Zerdin, ventriloquist
  • Season 11: Grace VanderWaal, singer
  • Season 12: Darci Lynne Farmer, ventriloquist
  • Season 13: Shin Lim, magician
  • Season 14: Kodi Lee, singer
  • Season 15: Brandon Leake, spoken word artist
  • Season 16: Dustin Tavella, magician

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Cuts Reality Star With Bizarre Act Before Live Shows

America’s Got Talent kicked off season 17’s auditions a little over two months ago. And, now, fans are amped about the upcoming live shows. However, before Wednesday night’s final auditions concluded, the competitive show’s judges cut reality TV star Marvin Achi of Big Brother 24 after the 28-year-old put on a ridiculously bizarre, and in a way underwhelming, act. Check it out.
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

Nolan Neal, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant,' Remembered by Simon Cowell After His Death: 'Gone Too Soon'

Following the recent death of America’s Got Talent contestant Nolan Neal, judge Simon Cowell is grieving the loss of those gone too soon. "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years," Cowell told People. "I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible."
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Country Newcomer Drake Milligan Earns Final Spot

America’s Got Talent is providing Drake Milligan, the 24-year-old Texan, an incredible, career-altering platform. The budding country music star became the first act guaranteed a spot in next month’s finals. That’s all thanks to his Tuesday performance on America’s Got Talent. And we should probably say that Milligan no longer should be considered a budding star. Thanks to AGT, he’s had two original songs top the iTunes country charts since early June.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Ryan
Person
Terry Fator
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Mat Franco
Person
Kodi Lee
Person
Shin Lim
Person
Jojo
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Kenichi Ebina
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Paul Zerdin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Tv Streaming#Episodes#Got Talent#Live Tv#Reality Tv#American#Nbc#Peacock Premium
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Appears in New Promo for Her Upcoming Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson is getting her own daytime talk show and fans have a new promo to get them excited for the premiere in September. The American Idol alum shares what her show will be all about in a colorful 30-second clip. Jennifer Hudson Releases Talk Show Promo. In the promo,...
TV & VIDEOS
ABC News

'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+

Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" is coming soon to Disney+. The hit reality competition show will premiere on Sept. 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ after airing on ABC for 30 seasons. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Dancing With the Stars to Air Without Commercials Upon Disney+ Launch

A longtime staple of Dancing With the Stars‘ live broadcasts will be missing when the show debuts on Disney+: the ad breaks. TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. The news comes one day after Disney+ announced the rollout of its tiered subscription prices; the streamer’s ad-supported tier, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, won’t launch until Thursday, Dec. 8, which is about two weeks after Dancing With the Stars‘ fall cycles typically end. As for whether the already-announced Season 32 of Dancing will also stream ad-free,...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres' HBO Max Show Canceled

Even Ellen DeGeneres cannot escape the cancelation sweep at HBO Max. Her animated series Little Ellen was canceled before its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a seven-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and new episodes were already completed. The new season was set to premiere in June, but it was delayed indefinitely and will now never premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Could Slay an Emmy Record Held by ‘Maisel’ and ‘West Wing’

Click here to read the full article. With two episodes left of the second season of Hulu’s mystery romp “Only Murders in the Building,” the series is an undeniable hit on the streaming platform. Nominated for 17 Emmy Awards for its first season, this season’s final two episodes (titled “Sparring Partners” and “I Know Who Did It”) will be released while voting is underway by the TV Academy, a tactic that helped one of its competitors, “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+, last year when it won for its inaugural season. Variety Awards Circuit has revealed the updated predictions for which shows...
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Love, Death & Robots': Netflix renews anthology series for Season 4

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Love, Death & Robots will return for a fourth season on Netflix. The streaming service confirmed Friday that it renewed the adult animated anthology series for Season 4. Love, Death & Robots is created by Tim Miller (Deadpool). Each season features stand-alone episodes that contain different...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Quantum Leap Star Talks Reboot's Pilot Change-Up: 'It Was Very Important to Introduce It in the Right Way'

NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot recently underwent a behind-the-scenes shakeup after Blindspot creator Martin Gero stepped in as showrunner. (His predecessors, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, remain on the series as executive producers.) What’s more, TVLine can confirm that the original pilot won’t air as the series opener, and will instead land a few weeks later. Addressing those changes, Ernie Hudson — who plays Herbert “Magic” Williams on the series (premiering Monday, Sept. 19 at 10/9c) — says that he is just glad that NBC and production studio Universal Television are making moves to ensure they get it right. “It was very important for...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Mankind,’ ‘Loot’ Finale and ‘Memorial’ on Apple, Prime Video’s New ‘League,’ ‘CMT Summer Camp,’ Campy ‘Celebrity Drag Race’

A tense Season 3 finale of the space-race drama For All Mankind leads a busy Friday for Apple TV+, including the season finale of the Maya Rudolph comedy Loot and the premiere of the harrowing Hurricane Katrina docudrama Five Days at Memorial. Prime Video revisits the beloved ’90s movie A League of Their Own with a series that delves deeper into gender and race prejudice. Country quartet Little Big Town performs for CMT’s Summer Camp. And campiness reigns when nine celebrities don drag to compete in Season 2 of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Atlanta Vet's Apple Gig, Fox News Sunday Sets Anchor and More

Brian Tyree Henry is plotting life post-Atlanta: The actor will star in Sinking Spring, a drug ring drama that is nearing a series order at Apple TV+. Based on the book Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya, the eight-episode project “follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard,” per the official synopsis. Peter Craig (Top Gun: Maverick) will pen the series, while Ridley Scott (Raised by Wolves)...
TV SERIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

156
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy