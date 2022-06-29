America’s Got Talent season 17: next episode, auditions and everything we know about the competition series
Get ready to be blown away once again by the incredible talents of the contestants set to appear on America’s Got Talent season 17. The nationally televised competition show is back for a brand new season, with plenty of new performers ready to wow both the audiences and judges.
In a TV landscape that has plenty of reality competition shows — The Masked Singer , American Idol and even the AGT spinoff America’s Got Talent Extreme — America’s Got Talent remains one of the gold standards for fans of the format.
Here is everything you need to know about America’s Got Talent season 17.
When is the next America’s Got Talent season 17 episode?
Another round of auditions for America’s Got Talent 's are going to air on Tuesday, July 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.
The start of the season, as per usual, is going to be the pre-recorded auditions, where viewers get to meet the new acts and see how the judges react to them. AGT ’s six weeks of live shows are set to begin on Tuesday, August 9, with a results show then airing on Wednesdays.
If you miss AGT episodes live, they are available the next day on Peacock , though only for Peacock Premium subscribers.
America's Got Talent auditions
Week four of America's Got Talent season 17 saw another round of talented performers, here are some of the highlights from the latest auditions:
Merissa Beddows
Nicolas Ribs
The Dremeka Choir
Lily Meola
Jordan Conley
Mr. Pants
Mia Morris
Chiko
Connor Johnson
MPLUSPLUS
Siegfried & Joy
What America's Got Talent season 17 acts have advanced?
Here are the performers that have been pushed through to the next round of America's Got Talent:
- Marvin Achi
- Merissa Beddows
- Blade to Blade
- The Bock and Roll Band
- The Brown Brotheres
- Chiko
- Cline Twins
- Lee Collison
- Jordan Conley
- Kristin Cruz
- Cubcakes
- Avery Dixon (Golden Buzzer)
- The Dremeka Choir
- Funkanometry
- Fusion Japan
- The Glamour Aussies
- Harper
- Jannick Holste
- Chris James
- Sara James (Golden Guzzer)
- Ethan Jan
- Connor Johnson
- Jojo and Bri
- Connor King
- Hayden Kristal
- Lace Larrabee
- Ben Lapidus
- Maddie (Golden Buzzer)
- Lily Meola (Golden Buzzer)
- MetaPhysic Synthetic Media
- MPLUSPLUS
- NFL Players Choir
- Drake Milligan
- Celia Munoz
- Max Ostler
- Mayyas (Golden Buzzer)
- Mia Morris
- Mr. Pants
- The Pack Drumline
- Nicolas Ribs
- Kieran Rhodes
- Viviana Rossi
- Justin Rupple
- Kristy Sellars
- Zeno Sputafuoco
- Shu Takada
- Siegfried and Joy
- Aiko Tanaka
- Testa
- Urbancrew
- Mervant Vera
- Veranica & Her Incredible Friends
- Jack Williams
- Mike E. Winfield
- XOMB Pop
- Oleksandr Yenivatov
Who are the America’s Got Talent judges, host?
America’s Got Talent is running it back with its judges of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. This is the third straight season that this quartet have served as the judges for America’s Got Talent , though Cowell, Klum and Mandel have been with the show longer (as far back as season 5 for Mandel).
Meanwhile, hosting duties once again belong to Terry Crews. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris star is in his fourth season serving as the host for America’s Got Talent .
Is there an America’s Got Talent season 17 trailer?
Check out a promo for America's Got Talent season 17 right here, which teases some of the acts that will wow viewers during the audition rounds:
How to watch America’s Got Talent season 17
America’s Got Talent has always aired on NBC, which thankfully makes it pretty easy for most people to watch. As one of the four major US networks, NBC is included as part of all traditional pay-TV subscription packages as well as being available to receive via TV antennas. The network is also carried by live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .
If you’ve cut the cord, you can still watch the latest episodes of America’s Got Talent , you’ll just have to be signed up for Peacock Premium and wait until the day after to stream it.
America’s Got Talent winners
Here is the full list of winners throughout America’s Got Talent ’s history:
- Season 1: Bianca Ryan, singer
- Season 2: Terry Fator, ventriloquist
- Season 3: Neal E. Boyd, opera singer
- Season 4: Kevin Skinner, singer
- Season 5: Michael Grimm, singer
- Season 6: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., jazz singer
- Season 7: Olate Dogs, dog trick team
- Season 8: Kenichi Ebina, dancer
- Season 9: Mat Franco, magician
- Season 10: Paul Zerdin, ventriloquist
- Season 11: Grace VanderWaal, singer
- Season 12: Darci Lynne Farmer, ventriloquist
- Season 13: Shin Lim, magician
- Season 14: Kodi Lee, singer
- Season 15: Brandon Leake, spoken word artist
- Season 16: Dustin Tavella, magician
