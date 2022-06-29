America’s Got Talent season 17: next episode, auditions and everything we know about the competition series

Get ready to be blown away once again by the incredible talents of the contestants set to appear on America’s Got Talent season 17. The nationally televised competition show is back for a brand new season, with plenty of new performers ready to wow both the audiences and judges.

In a TV landscape that has plenty of reality competition shows — The Masked Singer , American Idol and even the AGT spinoff America’s Got Talent Extreme — America’s Got Talent remains one of the gold standards for fans of the format.

Here is everything you need to know about America’s Got Talent season 17.

When is the next America’s Got Talent season 17 episode?

Another round of auditions for America’s Got Talent 's are going to air on Tuesday, July 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The start of the season, as per usual, is going to be the pre-recorded auditions, where viewers get to meet the new acts and see how the judges react to them. AGT ’s six weeks of live shows are set to begin on Tuesday, August 9, with a results show then airing on Wednesdays.

If you miss AGT episodes live, they are available the next day on Peacock , though only for Peacock Premium subscribers.

America's Got Talent auditions

Week four of America's Got Talent season 17 saw another round of talented performers, here are some of the highlights from the latest auditions:

Merissa Beddows

Nicolas Ribs

The Dremeka Choir

Lily Meola

Jordan Conley

Mr. Pants

Mia Morris

Chiko

Connor Johnson

MPLUSPLUS

Siegfried & Joy

What America's Got Talent season 17 acts have advanced?

Here are the performers that have been pushed through to the next round of America's Got Talent:

Marvin Achi

Merissa Beddows

Blade to Blade

The Bock and Roll Band

The Brown Brotheres

Chiko

Cline Twins

Lee Collison

Jordan Conley

Kristin Cruz

Cubcakes

Avery Dixon (Golden Buzzer)

The Dremeka Choir

Funkanometry

Fusion Japan

The Glamour Aussies

Harper

Jannick Holste

Chris James

Sara James (Golden Guzzer)

Ethan Jan

Connor Johnson

Jojo and Bri

Connor King

Hayden Kristal

Lace Larrabee

Ben Lapidus

Maddie (Golden Buzzer)

Lily Meola (Golden Buzzer)

MetaPhysic Synthetic Media

MPLUSPLUS

NFL Players Choir

Drake Milligan

Celia Munoz

Max Ostler

Mayyas (Golden Buzzer)

Mia Morris

Mr. Pants

The Pack Drumline

Nicolas Ribs

Kieran Rhodes

Viviana Rossi

Justin Rupple

Kristy Sellars

Zeno Sputafuoco

Shu Takada

Siegfried and Joy

Aiko Tanaka

Testa

Urbancrew

Mervant Vera

Veranica & Her Incredible Friends

Jack Williams

Mike E. Winfield

XOMB Pop

Oleksandr Yenivatov

Who are the America’s Got Talent judges, host?

America’s Got Talent is running it back with its judges of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. This is the third straight season that this quartet have served as the judges for America’s Got Talent , though Cowell, Klum and Mandel have been with the show longer (as far back as season 5 for Mandel).

Meanwhile, hosting duties once again belong to Terry Crews. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris star is in his fourth season serving as the host for America’s Got Talent .

Is there an America’s Got Talent season 17 trailer?

Check out a promo for America's Got Talent season 17 right here, which teases some of the acts that will wow viewers during the audition rounds:

How to watch America’s Got Talent season 17

America’s Got Talent has always aired on NBC, which thankfully makes it pretty easy for most people to watch. As one of the four major US networks, NBC is included as part of all traditional pay-TV subscription packages as well as being available to receive via TV antennas. The network is also carried by live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

If you’ve cut the cord, you can still watch the latest episodes of America’s Got Talent , you’ll just have to be signed up for Peacock Premium and wait until the day after to stream it.

America’s Got Talent winners

Here is the full list of winners throughout America’s Got Talent ’s history:

Season 1: Bianca Ryan, singer

Season 2: Terry Fator, ventriloquist

Season 3: Neal E. Boyd, opera singer

Season 4: Kevin Skinner, singer

Season 5: Michael Grimm, singer

Season 6: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., jazz singer

Season 7: Olate Dogs, dog trick team

Season 8: Kenichi Ebina, dancer

Season 9: Mat Franco, magician

Season 10: Paul Zerdin, ventriloquist

Season 11: Grace VanderWaal, singer

Season 12: Darci Lynne Farmer, ventriloquist

Season 13: Shin Lim, magician

Season 14: Kodi Lee, singer

Season 15: Brandon Leake, spoken word artist

Season 16: Dustin Tavella, magician

