If You Have A Low Threshold For Secondhand Embarrassment, You Probably Hate These 31 Awkward Scenes We Let Disney Channel Get Away With
Look, I love Disney Channel. It was basically my entire childhood. But looking back...there were a few moments that I thought were cool that are actually reallyyyyyy cringey.NBC
Like...so bad that I can't even watch them. But in case you'd like to suffer through, here are 31 super awkward Disney Channel moments that I just really can't believe we let them get away with.
I also included some noteworthy comments from BuzzFeed readers themselves!
1. Lizzie's "rhythmic gymnastics" scene on Lizzie McGuire:Disney Channel
"Lizzie doing 'rhythmic gymnastics' with the ribbon to the score of Chariots of Fire and everybody in awe like she was Kerri Strug."
— AndreBa
The music, the intensity of this scene, the guy trying to sabotage Lizzie's performance, Lizzie spinning around with a ribbon....iconic, yet very cringey.
2. Shane's dancing when he taught the campers a routine in Camp Rock:Disney Channel
"I love Joe Jonas, but...he can’t dance."
3. When Phil and Keely decided to date on Phil of the Future , and it was just reallyyyyy awkward:
There's no clip for this, but if you want to watch it, it's the beginning of the series finale!
4. When Lizzie called the fireworks beautiful and Paolo replied, "Yes, you are" in The Lizzie McGuire Movie:
5. Just *this* iconic face from Radio Rebel:Disney Channel
WHY DID THE DIRECTOR NOT SAY ANYTHING?!? Also...her hair...
6. When Mitchie's lie was exposed in Camp Rock, and it was just unnecessarily dramatic:
7. The extremely unfortunate rap battle in Adventures in Babysitting:
8. Everything about Troy running around the golf course in "Bet On It":Disney Channel
I'm just imagining a group casually golfing and seeing this all happen.
9. But especially when he looks in the water at his reflection, which is literally the fakest reflection I have ever seen:
10. Loretta's dance moves during "Nothing's Wrong With Me" in Pixel Perfect:Disney Channel
Somehow, the crowd was loving it.
11. Stella's weird off-rhythm clap-dancing in the detention scene in Lemonade Mouth :Disney Channel
Honorary mention to Mo spraying the cleaning bottle in her face.
12. The dance-off scene in Cadet Kelly:Disney Channel
The confidence...
13. When Oliver and Lilly accidentally pulled off a Black woman's wig in Hannah Montana:
I can't find the scene online, but it happens during Season 2, Episode 14, "Everybody Was Best Friend Fighting"!
14. Everything about Derek and Casey in Life with Derek, but ESPECIALLY this scene:
15. Speaking of...*all* the chemistry between Alex and Justin on Wizards of Waverly Place , but ESPECIALLY the episode when everyone except Alex forgot about Justin, and their mom kept telling Alex to date him:
16. Oh, and by the way, that episode also includes Justin getting naked in the living room (after he turns invisible):
17. As well as his dad sitting on him, Justin putting a pillow over his crotch, and his mother making a joke about the pillow drawing her eye to his...you know what:
Again, I don't have a clip, but it's Season 1, Episode 12, "Justin's Little Sister"!
18. When the girls rescued Toto by singing to him at the end of The Cheetah Girls:
19. When Caitlyn did a weird little dance and played awful keyboard sounds, and Mitchie genuinely went " she's really good!" in Camp Rock:
20. And when Mitchie calls Tess's bracelet "so blingalicious," also in Camp Rock:
There's no video, but it happens soon after Mitchie meets Tess!
21. Last Camp Rock one...this weird dance/march scene from Camp Rock 2:Disney Channel
You may have seen this on TikTok, where people hilariously edit it into other scenes .
22. When Troy gave Gabriella a necklace with his first initial on it in High School Musical 2:
23. When Lizzie screamed about how she wanted a bra on Lizzie McGuire:
24. And everything about the Aaron Carter kiss on Lizzie McGuire :
25. When Zuri and Jessie switched bodies and Luke said he was attracted to his sister in disguise on Jessie:
I can't find the clip, but this is from Season 2, Episode 13, "To Be Me, or Not to Be Me."
26. Also on Jessie , when Luke wouldn't stop flirting with Jessie and at one point revealed he'd set up a camera in her room:
Again, I can't find the clip, but it's during Season 4, Episode 1, "But Africa Is So... Fari!"
27. AND this super weird joke from Jessie:
This one happens in Season 4, Episode 19, "The Fear in Our Stars."
28. When Zack and Cody formed a physical link in The Suite Life Movie (so they could feel everything the other felt), and started hitting themselves to hurt the other one:Disney Channel
29. Also, when they turned into weird, glowing versions of themselves and fought for twin superiority:
30. And when Cody ran his fingers down a machine in the lab and affectionately (and kinda sexually???) said, "Shh, baby, don't speak":Disney Channel
My friend and I still quote this to each other.
31. And finally, the most awkward Disney Channel moment of — Hilary Duff's "You're watching Disney Channel" outtakes:Disney Channel / Via youtube.com
Iconic.
What Disney Channel moments always make YOU cringe? Let us know in the comments below!
Submissions have been edited for length/clarity.
