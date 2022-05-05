ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former Chiefs players come together Wednesday to celebrate Bobby Ply

By Alan Shope
 3 days ago
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — It was Bobby Ply Day Wednesday in Lees Summit. Many former Chiefs players and Chiefs ambassadors honored theformer Super Bowl I defensive back.

"Whether it was his teammates or the opposing team that we were playing, he was a fighter," said former Chiefs lineman Ed Budde.

Budde will tell you that Ply has always been a tough guy.

"Bobby liked to hit," Budde said.

That is why Budde and other former players were not surprised how hard he's fighting now.

"He was just one of those guys that would roll around in the mud with you whoever you were; he wasn’t afraid," said Ted McKnight, former Chiefs running back.

On Wednesday, Cross Creek Assisted Living and the Chiefs ambassadors held a Bobby Ply Day to celebrate the former player who starred in Super Bowl I for the team and later became one of the founding seven members of the Chiefs Ambassadors Club.

"I have so many favorite ones. Thank goodness I am able to remember some of them," Ply said.

The former Chiefs defensive back has been in hospice care for about nine months battling dementia and heart failure. That's why the Chiefs ambassadors said it was so important to have this event.

"We just want to make certain that he knows how much we care and how much we love him," McKnight said.

"It means the world to me to have everybody show up here and just to celebrate him," said Laura Decourcy, Ply's daughter.

Ply still holds the AFL and NFL record with four interceptions in one game.

