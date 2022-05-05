ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FBI: California murder suspect may be hiding out in Honolulu

By Matthew Nuttle
KITV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) -- A murder suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in California may be hiding out in Hawaii, FBI investigators said. According to the FBI, 28-year-old Uatesoni Paasi has been seen...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 2

Related
KITV.com

Harshest prison sentence in Hawaii history handed down in attempted murder case

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Today, the Hawaii Intermediate Court of Appeals affirmed what was once called one of the strongest sentences handed down in Hawaii's history. In February of 2020, Circuit Court Judge Paul Wong sentenced Brandon Lafoga to two consecutive life sentences without parole for attempted murder and gun charges stemming from the 2015 shooting of Kele Stout in Maili in Leeward Oahu.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
California State
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Murder#Shooting#Hiding Out#Violent Crime
KITV.com

Interagency sweep in Puna results in six arrests

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Officers from both the Hawaii Police Department and Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) conducted an interagency warrant sweep that resulted in six arrests. Four men and two women were arrested Wednesday evening. The individuals had a total of ten arrests. The arrests included 52-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy sailor dies in Hawaii

A U.S. Navy sailor died during a training evolution with U.S. Marines in Hawaii on Sunday. The Navy first identified the deceased sailor on Wednesday as 29-year-old Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler. Fowler was assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One and was participating in a training evolution with the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Visitor sues Hawaii hotel after beach recommendation

Imagine you're a hotel worker, and a visitor asks you to recommend "a good beach to go to as a family." If that visitor is injured at the beach you recommended, can you or the hotel be held responsible for those injuries? That's what one visitor tried to prove in his lawsuit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy