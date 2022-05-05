ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police look to identify group in Wabash shooting that struck 2 bystanders by Chicago Theatre

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

Chicago police are asking for help identifying two men seen in photos and video in relation to a shooting in the Loop which struck two innocent bystanders nearby.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in an alley behind the Chicago Theatre. The shooting Sunday stemmed from a robbery during a drug deal at a Taco Bell in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue around 5 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Video shows a male wearing a red, white and blue Phillies jacket and another wearing a Boston Red Sox hat and a black puffy coat entering the Taco Bell along with a third male.

RELATED: Robbery victims open fire on alleged thieves, unintentionally striking 2 near Chicago Theatre: CPD

Soon after, three more males enter the restaurant, approach the pair, then leave.

According to police, the two groups met there and someone "implied a weapon" and robbed the others.

Seconds later, the video shows the males in the Phillies jacket and black puffy coat running out after the others.

Detectives are currently seeking to Identify the above individuals in relation to a shooting in the Loop over the weekend.

"The people who were robbed took out a firearm and started discharging at the individuals who took something from them," Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told reporters at a Monday news conference.

The victims chased the offenders, opening fire on them, but instead struck two bystanders who happened to be nearby, police said.

One of the victims is a 55-year-old son stagehand at the theater. He was on a break at the time he was shot in the ear. The other victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the hand, police said.

Hours later, Sunday's night performance of "Moulin Rouge!" was abruptly canceled, eve as people packed into nearby Nederlander Theatre and just as the curtain was about to go up.

"Some gentleman came out, and was visibly quite upset and shaken, and apologized that they were going to have to cancel that nights performance due to security concerns earlier that day in the Loop," said audience member, Shannon Gritzenbach.

The Local 2 Chicago Stagehand Union, releasing a statement that said:

"The safety of our members is a priority, as is the safety of our community. We are communicating, collaborating and coordinating with Chicago police to maximize resources both public and private to keep our workers, the public and our downtown safe."

If you have any information about these individuals or this incident, contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263 or submit a tip anonymously at cdptip.com.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CBS Chicago

'It can still happen to you:' Albany Park man shot four times in legs while trying to park car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Albany Park neighborhood man was shot four times on his way home from work in a seemingly random attack. The man, Averi Dodd, is now out of the hospital – and he talked exclusively Friday with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza. When Dodd was robbed this week at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Gunnison Street, he was just trying to find a place to park. Now, he says he can't even bear to cross the street at that corner again. "The whole ride, I just knew I couldn't walk no more. The whole ride. I just...
CBS Chicago

Victim shoots, kills attempted robber in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after police say was shot while attempting to rob two men in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Chicago Police said the 32-year-old man started talking with two other 32-year-old men as they walked to their vehicle in the 1500 block of East 95th Street around 3:45 p.m. Those two men got into their Volkswagen SUV, but the man talking with them got in the back seat, got out a gun, and announced a robbery. He then struck one of the men in the head with the gun. One of those men got out his own gun and shot the man. He was struck in the forehead, leg, and chest, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition but was later pronounced dead. Chicago police are investigating.
CBS Chicago

Woman found shot, killed inside apartment in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is shot and killed inside her apartment in the Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday morning. The victim, 42, was discovered inside by responding officers, in the 4300 block of South King Drive, with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.The incident appears to be of a domestic nature, according to police. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 
