ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travelers from New York, New Jersey will need REAL ID to fly domestically in 1 year

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0fTNQ81l00 If you're a resident of New York or New Jersey and you've put off getting a REAL ID now is a good time to update your license.

Travelers flying out of either state will need a REAL ID to fly domestically in just one year.

The REAL ID Act of 2005 set a deadline of May 2023 for all travelers to upgrade to the federally approved driver's license.

"REAL ID is a coordinated effort by the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver licenses and identification cards," Robert Duffy, TSA's Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport said.

Duffy said the improvements are to help TSA to prevent terrorists from using fake IDs.

A New Jersey REAL ID driver's license is identified with a small star in the upper right corner, while the New York ID has a star in a black circle in the same corner.

"Travelers are not required to get a state-issued REAL ID, however, starting May 2023, if you typically use your driver's license or non-driver ID to fly within the United States then you probably want a REAL ID," said Thomas Carter, TSA's Federal Security Director for New Jersey.

ALSO READ | Stop & Shop giving away free reusable bags ahead of NJ plastic ban

Stop & Shop stores in New Jersey are giving away free reusable bags ahead of the state's ban on single-use plastic bags, which takes effect Wednesday.

In New Jersey, the REAL ID costs $35 while a standard-issue license is $24.

New York state residents have the option of getting a REAL ID or an enhanced ID.

The REAL ID is enough to fly domestically without a passport, but the enhanced ID can be used instead of a passport for travel to Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean countries.

A REAL ID doesn't cost any more than a standard ID in New York, but those seeking an enhanced ID will pay an extra $30.

While it's not required for travelers to upgrade to a REAL ID if they don't have one they will need a passport or other federally approved ID to fly domestically.

ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 1

Related
The Charleston Press

Pilot was forced to make a U-turn midflight and return to the airport to remove first-class passenger because she didn’t comply with the airline policies, newly released video shows new details about the incident

Wearing face mask during flight and on airports was one of the last pandemic measures that was officially cancelled on April 18. According to a federal judge ruling, it is no longer compulsory to wear a mask during flights and inside airports, but travelers remain strongly encouraged to wear face masks or face coverings and keep everyone as safe as possible including the airline workers. Up until the latest ruling, airports and airlines strictly enforced all the pandemic measures, a two-year-long period in which a record number of incidents on flights was recorded mostly due to face mask related policies.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

Real ID Will Go Into Effect One Year from Now — How to Get One

This time next year, travelers will need something extra to get through airport security: a REAL ID. The enhanced state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards, which typically feature a star in the upper portion of the ID, will be required to pass through airport security for all travelers 18 years old and older starting one year from now on May 3, 2023, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
POLITICS
BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
Q 105.7

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Id Act#Tsa#Guns#Federal Security#Travelers#Stop Shop
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Youtube
News 4 Buffalo

Woman opens emergency exit, inflates slide on plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to NFTA officials, a 24-year-old woman from Sacramento, Calif. was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night after what is being described as “unruly behavior.” The pilot was reportedly preparing to take off, but because of the disorderly passenger, had to return to the gate when the incident occurred.  […]
BUFFALO, NY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Fatherly

These Are the 10 Cities With the Fastest-Rising Rents Since 2021

There are a lot of factors that are stressing American families out right now. One of the larger ones is widespread price increases. From food to gas and clothing and pet food, our pocketbooks are getting squeezed. For families that pay rent, there’s an added expense, particularly if you live in one of the US cities that experienced the fastest-rising rents over the last year. Here’s what you need to know.
MLS
Daily Mail

Liquor giant Bacardi sues American Airlines for 'losing or stealing' 400 cases of French cognac worth $65,000 that disappeared during a flight from Paris to LA

Bacardi is suing American Airlines over $65,000 worth of French cognac that disappeared during a flight from Paris to Los Angeles last year. According to the lawsuit, Bacardi gave American Airlines 24 pallets containing 1,680 cases to transport on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles International Airport. Six of...
LIFESTYLE
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy