ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

Identifying the right tools for managing federal contracts

By Vanessa Roberts
federalnewsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We saw an opportunity to … create a platform that would provide companies a unique advantage while still using a commercially available cloud platform — but really built for them to manage the government’s complex contract lifecycle process.”. — Ashish Khot, CEO, TechnoMile. This is the...

federalnewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tysons, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Tysons, VA
Fortune

Managers trying to get workers back in the office were just dealt another blow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. White-collar workers who want work-from-home jobs are in luck: 24% of professional jobs are now available as fully remote, the Ladders’ Q1 2022 Quarterly Remote Work Report, released last week, shows. That’s eight times as many as in the first quarter of 2020 (3%), and 2.4 times as many as the first quarter of 2021 (10%).
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Contracts#Workflow Management#Technomile#Beltway
Sourcing Journal

What to Do When 50% of Workers Are Willing to Switch Jobs

Click here to read the full article. With such fierce competition to find, hire and keep the best talent, experts explores how fashion companies must think outside the box. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAdvance Denim's Innovation Blueprint Stems from Employee Training, Growth OpportunitiesWebinar: The Myths & Realities of NearshoringWhy Fashion Must Take Supply Chain Transparency Past Tier 1Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

These UK Companies Pay The Highest Salaries For Entry-Level Jobs

More than half of young people aged 18 to 25 are actively seeking work, according to a new survey. And for 53% of these Gen Z job seekers, salary is the most important consideration. With this in mind, it's definitely interesting to check out Glassdoor's list of UK companies that...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
TechSpot

India tells VPN, cloud, and crypto companies to collect user data or face imprisonment

A hot potato: Users of VPNs expect that the services will protect their privacy, but a new directive in India will force companies not only to collect an extensive amount of user data but also to store it for five years and hand it over if requested. The ruling applies to Virtual Private Network providers, data centers, cloud service providers, and crypto exchanges.
TECHNOLOGY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China forcing gov’t agencies and companies to stop using foreign-built computers

The Chinese government has reportedly ordered its central government agencies and state-backed corporations to stop using foreign-branded personal computers and to instead adopt domestic options within two years. Sources familiar with the Chinese government’s plans told Bloomberg on Friday that the order would require an estimated 50 million replacement PCs...
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

SBA Offers Last Call for a Key Covid-Era Small-Business Aid Program

Those who've received Economic Injury Disaster Loans are getting emails from the Small Business Administration asking them to apply for more. Here's what you need to know. In the past few days, tens of thousands of small-business owners have received emails from the Small Business Administration inviting them to apply for more money through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, an emergency loan program for small businesses struggling financially amid the pandemic.
CREDITS & LOANS
protocol.com

Microsoft hopes to plug the security talent gap with three new services

Microsoft announced three security services that it says are a response to the ongoing shortage of cyber talent — including a consulting service aimed at enterprises and a managed offering in the fast-growing area of extended detection and response (XDR). Rob Lefferts, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365 Security,...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Businesses Tap Real-Time Payments to Power Cash Flow Management

Real-time payments usage may be nearing an inflection point. These payments still account for just 2% of corporate payments sent and 1.3% of payments received, but a growing number of corporate treasurers and billing and payment executives recognize the opportunities these payments offer in helping companies shore up cash flow management and maximize efficiency.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy