The Green Bay Packers have signed LB Kobe Jones and T Rasheed Walker. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Monday. Jones (6-3, 255), a first-year player out of Mississippi State, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons on May 14, 2021. After being released by the Falcons at the end of training camp, he spent time on the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins last season and was with the Tennessee Titans this offseason. Jones participated in the Packers' rookie minicamp this past weekend. He played in 50 games over four seasons (2017-20) at MSU, recording 102 tackles (42 solo), 22 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Jones will wear No. 49 for the Packers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO