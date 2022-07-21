The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2: next episode, cast, trailer and everything we know about the reality show

On the heels of a successful season 1, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 is now streaming on Peacock . This is exciting news for fans of The Real Housewives , as they once again get to see some of their faves from the different cities spend "quality time" together rehashing some old drama while navigating a whole new set of issues.

Viewers of season 1 can expect more or less the same premise, but they’ll notice two big differences with season 2. For starters, the new cast consists of housewives who are no longer starring in their respective franchises. Although they left the shows we came to know them on, these women are still heavily talked about among fans.

The other noticeable difference this season is the location. Last time, the ladies went to Turks and Caicos. This go-around, the ladies are spending a week in the Berkshires, which should sound familiar to all Bravo fanatics. (If you’re still scratching your head, it’s a rural town in Massachusetts.)

Here’s everything we know about The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 episode guide

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 premiered on Peacock on Thursday, June 23. Since the season began airing, fans haven't been able to get enough of this entertaining "ex-wives club" dynamic. They've raved about Phaedra Parks and her hilarious commentary, they watched in shock as Dorinda took things to certain levels and made things not so nice, they looked on as Brandi and Taylor came to blows and gasped at Tamra's Denise Richards confession .

Now with the show coming to a close, the question rising to the top of viewers' minds is what's next? Well, that would be The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 of course. Here is the new cast currently filming .

The season finale of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 debuts on Thursday, July 21.

We've provided an episode guide below.

Episode 1: "Return to Blue Stone Manor"

"After settling into their rooms at Blue Stone Manor, the ladies bond over shared experiences as former Housewives. Dorinda hosts a New England clambake. Taylor and Brandi settle an old score. A conversation between Vicki and Dorinda gets heated."

Episode 2: "There's a Jill in the Air"

"While the ladies get pampered, a surprise guest arrives. Dorinda hosts a spirited dinner at Ventfort Hall, home of the famous 'Morgan Letters.' Brandi's choice of words causes tension within the group."



Episode 3: "Dazed and Excused"

"After shopping in town and visiting a marijuana dispensary, Dorinda referees field day games. Vicki's medical woes continue. Dorinda and Brandi go head-to-head in a lasagna bake-off."

Episode 4: "Speakeasy and Act Tough"

"Vicki and Tamra miss out on Dorinda's aerobics class after breaking house rules. Taylor recreates her infamous tea party. The ladies rewind the clocks for a Prohibition-inspired dinner where the brown liquor flows and emotions run high." After you watch the episode, check out why fans are baffled by Dorinda's Bluestone Manor rules .

Episode 5: "The Ultimate Thirst"

"Blue Stone Manor is full of hot air, with chatter over the previous night and a balloon on the premises. At dinner, Dorinda takes the ladies down memory lane, but past feuds reignite tensions between several ex-wives." Spoiler alert, fans are really trying to make sense of the feud between the RHOBH alum .

Episode 6: "Tis the Season"

"The hangover from Red Lion still lingers, but Phaedra tries to lift the mood with a wine-tasting luncheon. Santa comes early when Dorinda throws a Christmas in September party where secrets and new rumors come to light." You'll want to see what drama Tamra brings to the surface yet again .

Episode 7: "Leavin’ on a Prayer"

"On the last full day of the trip, Jill relives her camp experience by taking the group canoeing at a local lake. A final dinner at Shaker Village brings the ladies together as Phaedra reveals a late-night surprise to lift everyone's spirits."

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 premise

Peacock describes The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 as follows:

"For the first time since their departure from The Real Housewives , several of the most unforgettable ex-housewives will collide for a much-anticipated vacation at one of the most iconic homes in franchise history: Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor. The Peacock Original series will take viewers on a trip down memory lane as the ladies indulge in the lush countryside of the Berkshires with top-notch luxury, hilarious escapades and non-stop drama."

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 cast

As previously mentioned, the season 2 cast is staying at Dorinda Medley’s home in the Berkshires, so she’ll be playing hosting duties for the other seven housewives. Also from The Real Housewives of New York City is Jill Zarin, whose time on the NYC series predates Dorinda.

Joining these two along for the ride are Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta , Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills .

Vicki Gunvalson (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal)

Taylor Armstrong (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal)

Tamra Judge (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal)

Phaedra Parks (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal)

Jill Zarin (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal)

Eva Marcille (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal)

Brandi Glanville (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal)

Dorinda Medley (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal)

Image 1 of 8Image 2 of 8Image 3 of 8Image 4 of 8Image 5 of 8Image 6 of 8Image 7 of 8Image 8 of 8

This cast will be interesting to watch, as fans across Twitter have demanded that a majority of them be reinstated to full-time status on their respective franchises. We’ll be keeping an eye out to see if The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 will serve as the gateway for making such demands happen.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 trailer

See more See more See more

Based on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 trailer, it looks like a common denominator in a lot of the drama is the OG of all housewives, Vicki Gunvalson. Also, it seems there’s some inner conflict between the women from the same franchises, mainly Dorinda and Jill from New York and Brandi and Taylor from Beverly Hills.

How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 is Peacock Original series. If you’re hoping to catch it when it airs, you will need to have a subscription to Peacock Premium . Currently, the platform offers a $4.99/month subscription and a $9.99/month Premium Plus ad-free subscription.

Those living in the UK have the opportunity to check out The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 by simply utilizing their Sky TV or NOW TV subscriptions. Both options currently grant subscribers access to Peacock content.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.