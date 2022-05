Click here to read the full article. When a property comes to market from the private portfolio of a billionaire real estate developer, you know it’s going to be good. That’s certainly true of Robert Toll’s New York City penthouse that has just been listed for $22 million. The glitzy triplex, which is located a stone’s throw from Central Park on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, offers panoramic views of the city, an inordinate amount of space and a full suite of luxury amenities. Indeed, there’s no mistaking this is the home of a magnate estimated to be worth $1.1 billion. Toll, who...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO