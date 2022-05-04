Jerry Jeudy hoping for productive season with Russell Wilson as his quarterback: 'He could help me a lot'

ENGLEWOOD — Few Broncos should be more excited for the 2022 season than Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy, who is entering his third NFL season, has a new quarterback, who just so happens to be one of the best in the NFL. Russell Wilson is expected to elevate everyone's game in Denver, but Jeudy might end up being the biggest beneficiary.

"He could help me a lot," Jeudy said. "He’s a great quarterback — a Hall of Fame quarterback that came to the offense as a leader. Getting me better as well. He’s going to help me a lot this year."

Jeudy has had an up and down start to his NFL career. The former first-round pick has 1,323 yards and three touchdowns in 26 games played. And more production is expected.

But it's not all on Jeudy, who has shown flashes of being an elite wide receiver. Last season, he missed seven games with a high-ankle sprain. And he's had inconsistent quarterback play, which shouldn't be a problem anymore with Wilson in the building.

"There are things you can control and things you can’t control," Jeudy said. "Those first two years are gone now, so I’m just focused on this year. I missed like seven games, but when I came back, I was ready to go. Bruises, but that’s part of game. When I came back, I didn’t feel bothered. I just kept doing me ... The biggest thing really was just taking care of my body, learning the playbook and things like that."

Jeudy has already spent a time with Wilson, working out with him in San Diego in March and at a voluntary minicamp. And having been around him the past couple months, Jeudy is already feeling good about his future in Denver.

"Just the energy," Jeudy said. "Always uplifting guys and always motivating guys to go out there and keep working hard. On the off days when you don’t feel like working or doing anything, he's (Wilson) the guy that comes up and gets your mind right for it. That’s a great guy to be around."

Broncos re-sign Saubert

The Broncos announced Wednesday that they've re-signed tight end Eric Saubert to a one-year deal. Saubert appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos in 2021, catching eight passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. He was also a key special teams player. He returns as a veteran, joining Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, Shaun Beyer, Andrew Beck and rookie Greg Dulcich.

