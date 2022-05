Footage of Dave Chappelle being attacked on stage and the Will Smith comment Chris Rock made in response has been shared online. Chappelle was performing at the Netflix is a Joke festival in Los Angeles when a man ran on stage and “lunged” at him. Footage shared by those in attendance shows security detaining the man and taking him away.The real surprise came when Rock, who was also performing the event, came on stage and asked Chappelle: “Was that Will Smith?”This was a reference to the controversial incident that saw Smith slap Rock while he was presenting...

