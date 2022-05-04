U.S. Census Bureau Resources, Data Tools, New Website for Small Businesses

Launching a small business is vastly different than the name might suggest. From product development to advertising, there are more demands of a small business owner than they can likely keep track of. One of the more impactful of these is the financing side of the business. Without correct and sufficient financial backing, even the best ideas will fail to catch on as a product or service. For many owners, it makes sense to attempt to secure a small business loan to cover any startup or initial operation costs. Between the ability to move forward with an idea and trustworthy backing, it makes sense. If one has never gone through the process of a loan application, it can seem quite daunting to the point of turning some away. However, lawyer and digital marketer Aruna Bhayan raised a counterpoint, “The biggest mistake a small business can make is to think like a small business.”

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO