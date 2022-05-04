I don't play football to finish fourth, fifth or sixth - Schmeichel
3 days ago
Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel says football "is about winning trophies" and rejected suggestions success in the Europa Conference League would count for less than his Premier League or FA Cup winners' medals. "Every...
Jamie Carragher has certainly made his bed when it comes to the Champions League final having previously written off Real Madrid after their victory against PSG back in March. The LaLiga champions have performed comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and now Manchester City in the knockout-stages, securing an unlikely place in the final on May 28 against Liverpool in Paris.
Jose Mourinho shed a tear at full-time after leading Roma to their first European Final for 31 years. Tammy Abraham’s early goal was enough to end Leicester’s dream of becoming the original winners of the Europa Conference League and means the decider in Tirana, Albania, will be between Roma and Feyenoord.
Roma and Leicester City are competing in the semi-final of the Europa Conference League at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome tonight and there was a special guest at the stadium, in the form of Claudio Ranieri. Ranieri managed both clubs over the course of his managerial career, spending time with...
Roma will be competing for European glory after all. The Italian side, which Jose Mourinho took over at the start of the season following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur, has capped off an incredible run in the UEFA Conference League by clinching their ticket to the final with a win over Leicester City on Thursday. Manager Jose Mourinho was overcome with emotion in the concluding moments of the 1-0 victory and couldn’t hold back the tears as his Roma squad earned its spot against Feyenoord in the final.
Roma manager Jose Mourinho said he was "very emotional" following his side's Europa Conference League semi-final win over Leicester City on Thursday. The Italian club will face Feyenoord in the inaugural final on 25 May in Tirana, Albania. Mourinho is the first manager to reach the final of a major...
Chelsea will look to get back in the win column as they welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.The Blues suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to relegation-threatened Everton last weekend, a result that continued a mixed run of form for Thomas Tuchel’s team.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Chelsea face WolvesThat form has Chelsea at risk of missing out on third place in the league, while Wolves have similarly been inconsistent but still have a shot at playing European football next season.Bruno Lage’s side, who were beaten 3-0 by Brighton last time out, enter...
Watford were relegated from the Premier League following defeat at Crystal Palace, while Burnley’s survival bid suffered a setback after losing at home to Aston Villa.The Hornets needed to win to avoid following Norwich straight back to the Sky Bet Championship, but were beaten 1-0 at Selhurst Park in a game they finished with 10 men.Wilfried Zaha put the Eagles ahead from the penalty spot in the 31st minute for his 14th goal of the season.Full-time at Selhurst Park.The result confirms our relegation from the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/8gqbXVXcI3— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 7, 2022Watford had defender Hassane Kamara sent...
FIFA 22's Team of the Season (TOTS) Premier League cards have officially been announced and the latest squad is now out in packs. Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as the highest rated FIFA 22 TOTS Premier League cards with overall 97 ratings. The next highest cards includes...
Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday. Harry Maguire has been training since Wednesday and is available. Marcus Rashford is suffering with bronchitis and is unavailable, while Eric Bailly has a back problem. Rangnick still hasn't spoken to Erik...
Football fans have taken to the internet to mercilessly mock Tottenham over their announcement of winning a 'trophy' for having the best ground, with several of their own supporters joining in. Social media went wild after the official Spurs Twitter account posted that the club's grounds staff had won the...
FORMER Premier League referee Mark Clatternburg wants football matches to be shrunk to ONE HOUR long. And instead of one continuous clock for 90 minutes, Clattenburg wants time to be stopped whenever the game itself comes to a halt. Manchester City players and fans were left fuming on Wednesday night...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte said he would have no hesitation in committing his long-term future to the club if he was guaranteed the same working environment that Jurgen Klopp operates in at Liverpool.Conte, who joined Spurs in November, has continually refused to say whether he will be at the club next season, recently revealing that his future will be decided after an end-of-season meeting with chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici.He also suggested that the key factor would be whether the club were able to match his ambition and how soon they would give him the tools...
Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester United on Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off, with the Red Devils still fighting for a European berth for next season - although a Champions League spot is now incredibly unlikely to be awaiting Erik ten Hag. The Ajax boss takes over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer, with the latter being appointed Austria’s national team manager alongside a consultancy role at Old Trafford.Before that though, United still have to claim enough points to at least ensure they finish sixth and take a Europa League place for 2022/23, with the Monday night win over Brentford a step in the right direction. They have just two matches left to play this season, able to reach a maximum of 64 points.For Brighton, it’s about ensuring they finish the campaign strongly enough to be in the top 10, having been through spells of impressive football this term - but also the usual lack of a scoring touch, with just 34 scored in their 35 Premier League games so far. However they have lost only one of the last six and sit ninth.Follow all the match action from Brighton vs Man United below:
Harry Maguire is back in the Manchester United squad to face Brentford this evening. The skipper has recovered fro a knee injury which has kept him out of action for two matches. He ended up missing the final home game of the season after what has been a difficult campaign for everyone at the club.
While the transaction is not quite completed as it’s pending regulatory approvals, this is essentially the first game of the new era, the first game since 2003 with an owner other than Roman Abramovich. Incidentally, Tuchel’s first game was also a home game against Wolves. That ended 0-0, so...
Today Wednesday, May 4th Real Madrid made an unbelievable comeback to end up knocking out Manchester City from UEFA Champions League, to what instantly a video about former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra went viral on Twitter. The ex Manchester United left-back most important titles won with the Red Devils...
MANCHESTER UNITED reportedly believe handing Eric Bailly a new contract was a MISTAKE. That’s after the misfit defender criticised the selection of club captain Harry Maguire this season. The Manchester Evening News claims Bailly, 28, is extremely disgruntled with his position at Old Trafford. The Ivorian, who joined United...
Karim Benzema slotted home a penalty to give Real Madrid the lead after taking Manchester City to extra time in dramatic fashion. Ruben Dias fouled his opponent to gift Real Madrid a chance from the penalty spot. Benzema stepped up and cooly slotted the ball home, sending Real Madrid into the lead in extra time.
