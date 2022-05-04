ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert Says ‘The Voice’ Changed Married Life With Blake Shelton

By Music News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiranda Lambert admits that Blake Shelton's success on NBC's The Voice might have been a contributing factor in their divorce several years ago due to all the attention the couple got from the...

