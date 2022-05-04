Election Protection Volunteers Help Indiana Voters Address Difficulties and Cast Ballots in Tuesday’s Primary Election
Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights partnered with national Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights under Law, Kirkland & Ellis, and Illinois and Indiana-based non-partisan volunteers to answer voters’ questions to the 866-OUR-VOTE hotline. Chicago Lawyers’ Committee was honored to also partner with non-partisan civic organizations Common Cause Indiana, Indiana State Conference...www.clccrul.org
