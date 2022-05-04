Is Dr Pepper’s Dark Berry Back? It’s Complicated

Look down the length of the glossy wooden bar at Bemelmans, a New York City institution, and you’ll notice at least every other is person sipping a martini that bristles with olives. A piano starts. Its notes gently tumble around the room, glancing off the wall murals painted by Ludgwig Bemelmans, author of the Madeline children’s book series. Madeline and her friends smile down from their vantage point, waving, like they might start dancing. Several guests come up to the bar, greet the bartenders by name and request martinis — extra dirty — and suddenly, as you eye the woman who’s fabulous in a white blazer dress or the group of three impeccably well-dressed and well-preserved gentlemen of an indeterminate age, you, too, want a dirty martini in a flared glass.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO