ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Is Dr Pepper’s Dark Berry Back? It’s Complicated

By Aly Walansky
Food Network
 3 days ago

Consumer demand brings back all sorts of beloved foods, from Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza to McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce. The latest beloved item to return is also due to popular demand, but it’s returning in the most peculiar of ways. Dr Pepper has announced that it’s bringing...

www.foodnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Network

How to Make an Immaculate Martini, According to a Bartender Who Mixes Over 1,000 a Night

Look down the length of the glossy wooden bar at Bemelmans, a New York City institution, and you’ll notice at least every other is person sipping a martini that bristles with olives. A piano starts. Its notes gently tumble around the room, glancing off the wall murals painted by Ludgwig Bemelmans, author of the Madeline children’s book series. Madeline and her friends smile down from their vantage point, waving, like they might start dancing. Several guests come up to the bar, greet the bartenders by name and request martinis — extra dirty — and suddenly, as you eye the woman who’s fabulous in a white blazer dress or the group of three impeccably well-dressed and well-preserved gentlemen of an indeterminate age, you, too, want a dirty martini in a flared glass.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Manilow
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Taco Bell#Mexican Pizza#Mcdonald#Target
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food Network

The Best Sales To Shop This Mother's Day

Mother's Day is quickly approaching (it's this Sunday, May 8!) — and if you haven't found the perfect gift for your food-inclined mom, don't worry. Some of our favorite retailers and brands are having amazing sales through the end of this week, so whether you're shopping for yourself or the mother figure in your life, you're bound to find something beautiful for your kitchen or delicious to eat.
SHOPPING
Food Network

A Concise Guide to the Different Types of Tomatoes

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Eating the rainbow is usually an adage that applies to vegetables, but it’s equally apt for tomatoes. From Sungold cherry tomatoes to Green Zebra globe tomatoes to reddish-purple heirloom Purple Cherokees, there’s a wide variety of tasty tomatoes to eat and cook with. But which ones are best eaten raw in sandwiches and salads? Which ones can take a little heat to make a pan sauce or roast to candy-like sweetness for crostini and sides? What kinds of tomatoes should you avoid at the grocery store? Here, we explore 9 common types of tomatoes, what to look for, and how to use them in some of our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Food Network

A Handy Guide to the Different Types of Cucumbers

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Cucumbers are a versatile type of produce, adding refreshing crunch to salads, making for a crisp garnish to noodle bowls or stir-fries, or seamlessly blending into chilled soups and smoothies (for more info on their nutritional benefits, head over here). Plus, they make excellent pickles. You’ll find cucumbers in grocery stores year-round and at summertime farmers markets. Here, we answer all your perplexing cucumber questions, like, is cucumber a fruit? And what’s the difference between the types of cucumbers? Read on for a cucumber primer and get our favorite cucumber recipes, too. And if you're interested in growing cucumbers, check out our story The Most Common Cucumber Gardening Mistakes.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Food Network

How to Store Potatoes

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Potatoes are a versatile ingredient and nutritious staple used in cuisines around the world. There are plenty of different varieties to stock up on; plus, potatoes have a long shelf life when stored properly. Here we answer all your storage questions, including how long they last and how to tell if they’ve gone bad.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

10 Delicious Ways to Celebrate Class of 2022 Graduates

Graduating from school is one of life’s biggest accomplishments. Whether someone in your inner circle is bidding farewell to kindergarten, grammar school, high school, college or graduate school, they deserve a gift that adequately rewards them for all their years of test-taking and studying. Since graduation season is right around the corner, we took the liberty of putting together the ultimate list of the best graduation gifts currently available for food-loving students of all ages and grade levels. Here’s to the Class of 2022!
SHOPPING
Food Network

How to Cook Steak on the Stove

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. What to do when you’re craving a steak, but you don’t have time to fire up the grill, or it’s too hot to turn on the oven? Cook it stove-top! Cooking a steak on the stove is a sure-fire way to satisfy your steak craving, whether it’s a weeknight dinner or special occasion supper. Here, we share our top tips and techniques for cooking steakhouse-worthy steaks on the stove, plus how long you need to cook it to achieve desired doneness. And the best part? No fancy equipment or grill required.
RECIPES
Food Network

How to Bake Pork Chops

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. There's no need to grill pork chops or even sear them; you can cook them entirely in your oven. Follow our step-by-step guide to achieve the juiciest interior and crispiest crust. Pork Rib Chops. Think of this pork chop...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy