MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If polo is the sport of kings, then Formula 1 could be considered the sport of those with deep pockets, given how much some events surrounding the big race can cost. The ultimate four-night super club in the sand goes through Sunday, as American Express presents Carbone Beach on 18th Street and the ocean. CBS News Miami was there during setup with chef and owner Mario Carbone. CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Carbone what it is about race weekend that inspires him to produce events like this. “To have this Super Bowl size weekend give us the opportunity to do something even...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO