This is my sweet little Mom, Lorene Hamrick. Bless her heart, she had me when she was in her forties. I was the youngest of three daughters and clearly the favorite;) Here we are celebrating another mother’s day without her. That is the problem when you have older parents, of course you lose them earlier in your own life than you would like. There is no “good” time to lose your mom though, no matter how old you are.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO