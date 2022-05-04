ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Meta will get power from DeWitt County

By May 4, 2022
The Clinton Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB, Ill. — As part of an expansion of its DeKalb Data Center, Meta (Facebook) plans to use power from the DeWitt County Alta Farms II wind energy project, which is currently under construction. Meta officials made the announcement on April 27....

theclintonjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

Small Illinois Town Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Tornadoes touched down in Oak Brook; DuPage, Will counties among others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather caused damage in parts of the Chicago area Saturday night. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Oak Brook, Illinois, Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed. Video from the Oak Brook Park District Recreation Center shows the tornado sweeping through the parking lot. The tornado touched for about three minutes down near the Hilton hotel and Willow Crest Golf Club with winds of 75 mph and a path length of approximately 1.9 miles with a maximum width of 60 yards before ending in Central Park Oak Brook. The storm left snapped tree branches and a few uprooted trees. One building also lost part of its roof. A bathroom shack at the Hilton hotel was also damaged as high school students arrived for prom. An additional tornado also touched down near Timberlane in Boone County, west of McHenry. Severe storms Saturday left more than 900 ComEd customers without power. According to the company, 35 outages left 930 of its more than 4 million customers without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Despite the storms, no injuries were reported. 
OAK BROOK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Dekalb, IL
Dekalb, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
State
Nebraska State
WEHT/WTVW

Support for Deputy Nick Weist continues across Illinois

Support for Deputy Nick Weist continues across much of Illinois, including Galesburg and Aledo, where people are raising money and helping set up decorations for Weist’s memorial service. In Galesburg, a non-profit organization called The Flagman’s Mission Continues, wants to do something special ahead of Weist’s service this Saturday. They plan on setting up 2,500 […]
GALESBURG, IL
KTRE

Businesses return to Lufkin and Angelina County following pandemic-related closures

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Slowly but surely, businesses are returning to Lufkin and the surrounding Angelina County after pandemic related closures from the past two years. The City of Lufkin’s communications director Jessica Pebsworth said the city’s sales tax revenue continues to return over the previous year’s amount - on average over 14 percent.
LUFKIN, TX
Effingham Radio

New Illinois Holding First Session In Process In Creating A New State

On Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21, 2022, New Illinois will hold the first session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Eastland Suites Hotel & Conference Center in Urbana. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy