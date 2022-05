The SylvanSport GO camping trailer is designed for those with battery-electric vehicles who need a more EV-friendly solution. Here’s what makes it special. As battery-electric vehicles catch on, those who are accustomed to towing a large camping trailer on road trips will need to adapt. A trailer behind a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) can present some unique challenges. The trailer makes charging a bit more cumbersome in most public charging scenarios, and the weight and wind resistance of a towed trailer reduces range. SylvanSport aims to make towing a camping trailer more practical for battery-electric vehicles with its new GO.

