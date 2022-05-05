Chicago First Alert Weather: More showers Thursday and Friday, warmup next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Increasing clouds this evening with a cool northeast breeze off the lake. Lows in the low 40s tonight.

For Thursday, shower chances increase late in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, with low 50s along the lake. Shower chances likely Thursday night, with even a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Friday will be damp and cooler. Scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances come to an end Friday night. Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to an inch and a half.

Mid to upper 50s on Saturday, but cooler along the lake. Partly cloudy for Saturday afternoon. Mid to upper 60s for Sunday, low 60s along the lake, with more clouds.

Much warmer next week as high pressure builds in from the south. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for much of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 41°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain in the afternoon and evening. High 59°

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High 56°