ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmup Thursday, watching for rain Friday into Saturday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMf0h_0fTCIEx900

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says there will be beautiful weather for Cinco de Mayo but to watch for rain for later Friday into Saturday.

Garofalo says Mother's Day into next week looks good with a warmup into the extended period.

FORECAST:

THURSDAY: PICK OF THE WEEK - CINCO DE MAYO - Sun and clouds, warmer. Highs in the low - 70s. Lows around 50.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon or evening. Highs around 62. Lows around 50.

SATURDAY: Still watching but could mean heavy rain late Friday into Saturday. Breezy. Highs cooler in the 50s. Lows around 44.

SUNDAY: MOTHER'S DAY - More sun than clouds - breezy. Highs around 62. Lows around 44.

NEXT WEEK: Big warmup and at this point, mainly dry conditions. Highs could near 80 degrees by mid - to late-week.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTsEa_0fTCIEx900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B67jG_0fTCIEx900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R04kQ_0fTCIEx900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TtKpG_0fTCIEx900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9GSx_0fTCIEx900

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Cinco De Mayo#Warmup#Storm Watch Team#Cinco De#Blog
WKRC

Strong storms enter area with chances for heavy rain, tornado threat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Powerful showers and storms will bring strong to severe storms into the Cincinnati-area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms last into the afternoon. But even bigger chances for heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms arrives from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. when a line of storms ahead of a powerful cold front races into the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
KWTX

Tornado watch issued for most of Central Texas through 6 pm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of Central Texas until 6 PM. While the main concern with today’s storms will be strong wind gusts, potentially over 70 MPH, there’s a concern for hail and also a few tornadoes too. TIMING. The storms...
TEXAS STATE
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 28 Spokane

Second tornado confirmed in Friday night's storm

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist, Steven Van Horn, confirmed a tornado touched down in Airway Heights last night, roughly 15 minutes before the one that blew through Spokane Valley. This tornado has been added to the interactive map released by NWS to track the storm...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
KOLR10 News

Flooding closes roads all over the Ozarks

Flooding led to road closures all over the Ozarks Thursday morning. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day and KOLR10/Ozarks Fox meteorologists say there is a risk of severe weather Thursday. The Fair Grove Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that every low water crossing in the district is flooded Thursday morning. They urged […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
News 12

News 12

72K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy