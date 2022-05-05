Warmup Thursday, watching for rain Friday into Saturday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says there will be beautiful weather for Cinco de Mayo but to watch for rain for later Friday into Saturday.

Garofalo says Mother's Day into next week looks good with a warmup into the extended period.

FORECAST:

THURSDAY: PICK OF THE WEEK - CINCO DE MAYO - Sun and clouds, warmer. Highs in the low - 70s. Lows around 50.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon or evening. Highs around 62. Lows around 50.

SATURDAY: Still watching but could mean heavy rain late Friday into Saturday. Breezy. Highs cooler in the 50s. Lows around 44.

SUNDAY: MOTHER'S DAY - More sun than clouds - breezy. Highs around 62. Lows around 44.

NEXT WEEK: Big warmup and at this point, mainly dry conditions. Highs could near 80 degrees by mid - to late-week.

