Gigi Hadid’s Go-To Vitamin C Serum Is on Mega Discount During The Prime Early Access Sale

If you recall, this year’s Met Gala was filled with over-the-top, dazzling, show-stopping looks. Everyone kept a close eye on all of the celebs’ gowns and suits, but we want to shine a light on Gigi Hadid’s flawless skin. Not only was her makeup impeccable, but her complexion glowed, too. Luckily, we know her secret weapon for achieving this illuminating complexion. And, as shocking as it may be, it’s a $19 vitamin C serum that’s available at Amazon.

We expected Gigi to use some luxe, way out-of-budget beauty brand. However, we are so thankful she instead reaches for Bliss’ Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum . Our budgets really couldn’t handle anything else.

And thank goodness for that because it’s on sale for $19 instead of $28, during the Prime Early Access Sale that ends on October 12. Just make sure you’re signed up for a Prime Membership or 30-day trial to shop this deal and so many others.

“The Bliss products gave her the de-puffing, brightening and hydrating effect so her final look would be fresh and flawless,” Gigi’s makeup artist, Erin Parsons, said in a press release. As we all know, the key to a stunning makeup look is good skincare!

Though Gigi used three different Bliss products to prep her skin for the Met Gala, the serum stood out to us. The Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum gives you a bright, smooth, clear canvas for the rest of your makeup. It fades dark spots, increases skin elasticity, protects skin from free radical damage and provides an even glow.

For a complexion as marvelous as Gigi’s was at the Met Gala, try Bliss’ vitamin C and peptide serum for under $20 on Amazon.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Swears This TikTok-Viral Vitamin C Serum ‘Changed’ Her Skin—& It’s 20% Off

This vitamin C serum plumps and brightens the skin, as well as lessens the appearance of dark spots. Besides vitamin C, peptides increase skin elasticity for a more youthful-looking complexion. On top of those two all-star ingredients, licorice root extract calms and protects the skin from harmful free radicals and glycerin hydrates.

The antioxidant-rich formula is also vegan, cruelty-free and non-comedogenic. Shop it for 33 percent off while you still can.

More Prime Early Access Deals 2022 to Shop: