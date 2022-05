Angie’s Greenhouse on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls opened last week, though a bit smaller than in previous years. Olsen thought she had sold the land back in February and even announced it on social media, but the deal fell through at the last minute. She said she wanted to downsize her operation and has already moved her greenhouses where she starts all her plants and flowers to Kila. But when the deal didn’t go through she had to scramble to get enough flowers and plants started by this spring. She was able to pull that off and the flowers are looking good. Olsen...

