Miami, FL

New Standard for Living

By Lifestyle Staff
lmgfl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Standard in Midtown Miami will imply to some that the builders of this 12-story development have turned residential life upside down. But early glimpses of the boutique hotel brand’s first residential concept suggest that, in truth, The Standard is...

lmgfl.com

US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
CBS Miami

Investment Firms Buy Southland Mall, Plan To Modernize It, Build High Quality Housing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Southland Mall in Cutler Bay has been acquired by two real estate investment firms that have big plans for the property. Electra America, a real estate private equity firm, and BH Group, a Miami-based private real estate investment firm, paid just over one hundred million dollars for the roughly 809,000 square foot mall which is on about 80 acres of land. The partners are planning a major mixed-use redevelopment of the site. Calling it one of the largest redevelopment opportunities in Miami-Dade, they plan to modernize and reposition the mall while creating new high-quality housing. “It is nearly impossible to find...
MIAMI, FL
Evie M.

They say gangsters haunt this beautiful Miami hotel. Would you check-in?

The beautiful and haunted Biltmore Hotel in Miami, FloridaElviss96 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. Since I moved to Orlando, I'm disappointed to say I have yet to make the trek out to see Miami. I've never been. And honestly, after discovering the Biltmore, Miami's "favorite creepy hotel", I absolutely need to go now. Maybe you've seen pictures of the Biltmore even if you haven't gone in person. The hotel is more than well-known, it's absolutely A-list famous. And, having been around since 1926 as the brain child of a young George Merrick, the founder of Coral Gables, it has quite the history.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Venerable Bonaventure Resort & Spa will be demolished to make way for apartment project

The Bonaventure Resort & Spa, a West Broward playground for the rich and famous and meeting place for conventioneers, is nearing the end of a four-decade run after its sale to a developer that wants to build an apartment complex at the Weston property. The hotel has been closed and will be demolished to make way for an apartment project, a real estate agent involved in the deal said. But the ...
WESTON, FL

