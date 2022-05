Since the economic crisis, the dynamics of office-based environments have changed dramatically. Flexible and coworking office spaces are becoming increasingly popular. The coronavirus and the shutdown have caused a significant upheaval in the coworking space market. Coworking is a relatively new business model that has had a lot of problems recently, but the key question is whether it will be profitable in the future? Just half of coworking businesses are profitable, so entrepreneurs that are just starting out should be patient.

