FCC announces latest RDOF winners including Cable One and Gardonville in MN

The broadband industry has abandoned its lawsuit against California's net neutrality law after a series of court rulings went against Internet service providers. The four broadband lobby groups that sued California "hereby stipulate to the dismissal of this action without prejudice," they wrote in a filing Wednesday in US District Court for the Eastern District of California. The ISP groups are ACA Connects (formerly the American Cable Association), CTIA-The Wireless Association, NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, and USTelecom.
