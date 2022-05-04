FCC announces latest RDOF winners including Cable One and Gardonville in MN

More than a quarter of the Senate is slated to participate in the talks!. What happened: It took more than seven hours of votes on-binding motions, but the Senate appointed 26 members to resolve differences between the House and Senate U.S.-China competitiveness bills shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. It's a significant step forward on a bill that's more than a year in the making.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO