BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Criminals sharing abortion-rights sentiments targeted a church in Boulder Tuesday night, smashing windows and spray painting Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder. The Catholic church, and the Archdiocese in Denver, said the vandalism to the property will cost thousands of dollars to repair. (credit: CBS) Parishioners of the Boulder County church showed up for morning mass to find anti-catholic and abortion rights messages spray-painted on their buildings. Windows were smashed, and messages of universal healthcare were also left on sculptures. “Once again a parish community showed up for a morning mass and had to walk in and witness...

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO