The Buffalo Sabres season has come and gone, and in a year that almost nobody expected anything remotely exciting, fans found themselves with plenty to cheer for. The season featured many surprises — from veteran resurgences, to young gun breakouts, to rookies having some quietly solid years. One player in particular that was under a microscope from day one this year was Jeff Skinner. After two previous seasons that saw him in the bottom six and putting up career-low offensive numbers, many people were curious to see if Skinner had anything left to give. Turns out, he had plenty.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO