Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to score in a fifth consecutive Premier League match in a row as Manchester United travel to Brighton today. Ronaldo has bagged six goals in his last four appearances, following a hat-trick at Norwich and strikes against Arsenal, Chelsea and Brentford. Monday’s win over the Bees ended a run of three games without a win for United, but they are behind in points having played more games than Arsenal and Tottenham. Victory over Brighton would leave United needing one more point from their final match of the season at Crystal Palace to secure sixth place....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO