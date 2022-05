SIDNEY – Jerry Langdon is returning to the coaching ranks. The onetime head wrestling coach at Sidney High School will be assuming the same roll for the 2022-2023 season. Langdon, who was Sidney’s head coach from 1977 through 1979, has never strayed very far from the program. Over the years, he has been an assistant coach off and on at both the high school and middle school levels. He began his coaching career in Lexington in 1969.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO