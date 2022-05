CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Claysburg-Kimmel Bulldog softball beat the Southern Huntingdon County Rockets 3-1 on Thursday. Claysburg’s Sierra Walter had an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning to open up the day’s scoring. The Bulldogs are now 11-1 on the season, while the Lady Rockets are 10-3.

CLAYSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO