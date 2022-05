With all of the folks that have had a bar on Broadway, Alan Jackson’s Good Time Bar is up there with the best of Nashville. Opened up on October 5, 2016, the bar just turned five years old last year. Already one of the best Honky Tonks in Music City, this is a classic Broadway venue. From the drinks to the live music, karaoke, and more. Do you know what that spells? G-O-O-D T-I-M-E!

