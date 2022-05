The Food and Drug Administration has approved marketing for the first in vitro diagnostic test for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease. The Lumipulse G β-Amyloid Ratio (1-42/1-40) test is available at clinical laboratories nationwide for adult patients aged 55 years and older who are presenting with cognitive impairment and being evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of cognitive decline.

