If you've never heard of "birding" then you might not know exactly what it is, but rest assured many of your fellow New Jerseyans have. It used to be called bird watching, but that had a bad and older fogey connotation. So like many other dated terms, it needed updating. The official definition is the identification and observation of wild birds in their natural habitat as a recreation; birdwatching.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO