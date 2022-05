After a nearly three-month delay because of the legislative session, a public records lawsuit against Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, will continue this month in court. Giddings, who is running for lieutenant governor in the Republican primary on May 17, is the subject of a civil complaint filed by Erika Birch, a Boise attorney who […] The post Public records lawsuit stalled by session now continues against Idaho Rep. Giddings appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO