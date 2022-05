ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) — RIT Men's Lacrosse (16-1) only lost one game during the regular season, a 13-12 conference battle against RPI (10-5). Round 2 on Wednesday night went to the Tigers, and it was a round much more consequential: to determine who'd be advancing to the Liberty League Championship game. The Tigers punched their ticket after a 19-10 at home and will now vy for their 10th consecutive tournament title.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO