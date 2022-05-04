ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

"Trigger laws" would automatically ban or restrict abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fight over abortion rights has exploded nationwide following the release of the draft...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

Hillary Clinton on what happens if Roe v. Wade is overturned: "You have no idea who they will come for next"

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton warned that more could be at risk than just abortion rights if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. "This opinion is dark. It is incredibly dangerous and it is not just about a woman's right to choose. It is about much more than that," Clinton told "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
