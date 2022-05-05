Temple University Posthumously Awards Degree To Casey Johnston

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple’s College of Education and Human Development held its commencement ceremony on Wednesday. The university posthumously awarded a degree to Casey Johnston .

The Bucks County woman was reported missing and later found dead in a car accident last summer.

Investigator Kevin Ryan, who found Johnston, made the presentation to her parents.

Johnston majored in human development and community engagement. She worked at Neshaminy Kids Club.

She hoped to open her own daycare center after graduation.