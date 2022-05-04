ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Suspected stolen property fence busted; more than $1.5 million goods seized

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

Suspected San Jose stolen property fence busted 01:23

SAN JOSE (CBS SF)  -- A 24-year-old suspect was in custody and more than $1.5 million in stolen property including several ghost guns has been recovered after San Jose police busted a major stolen property fencing operation.

Investigators said Matthew Freudenblum, who is already on probation in Santa Clara County for auto theft and credit card fraud, was in custody on charges involving multiple burglaries, thefts and weapons violations. Bail was set at $1 million.

Matthew Freudenblum San Jose Police Department

In February 2022, San José police received a tip from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers organization regarding an unknown suspect who was selling suspected stolen property in an online marketplace.

Detectives investigated the information and confirmed the property was stolen from an auto burglary in San José.

The investigation linked Freudenblum to two different storage facilities, where he was likely warehousing stolen goods, and detectives obtained search warrants for both locations.

The warrants were served on April 20th and netted evidence including high-end medical equipment valued at over $1.5 million stolen from San José, two Go-Kart vehicles valued at nearly $50,000 stolen during a burglary in San Mateo County and 6 un-serialized "Ghost Gun" pistols in various stages of assembly.

Weapons seized in stolen property bust in San Jose. San Jose Police Department

On April 28, police officers arrested Freudenblum and located additional evidence in his vehicle, including property taken during another burglary and an additional ghost gun.

Comments / 3

CBS San Francisco

Coroner: San Jose Rookie Officer De’Jon Packer Died Of Fentanyl Overdose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The sudden death of rookie San Jose police officer De’Jon Packer, whose body was discovered inside his Milpitas home in March, was the result of ‘fentanyl toxicity’, the coroner revealed Saturday. The news sent a jolt through the San Jose police department, which bid farewell to the well-liked 24-year-old at an emotional memorial service last month. “The full details regarding Officer Packer’s death are still not known and are being investigated by the Milpitas Police Department and they have our full cooperation,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a news release. “This behavior is...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
