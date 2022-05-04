ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

CoCo DA charges Concord couple with murder of woman's husband

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) - The office of the Contra Costa District Attorney announced Wednesday it charged a Concord couple with the murder of the woman's husband back in January.

The attorney's office said it charged 34-year-old Ismael Alvarez and 44-year-old Francesca Charlene Lopez with the murder of Felipe Dejesus Lopez, who died on Jan. 31.

While Alvarez and Francesca Lopez are a couple, she was married to Felipe Lopez at the time of his death.

According to the attorney's office, Alvarez and Francesca Lopez were also charged with two special circumstances allegations accusing the pair of murder for financial gain and murder in the course of a burglary. Alvarez faces other allegations due to a prior conviction for attempted robbery in 2019.

Alvarez was scheduled to be arraigned on May 3 in Martinez while Francesca Lopez's arraignment the following day.

